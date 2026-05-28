Stock Market Today, May 28: Ondas Surges As Trump Administration Considers Funding Deals With Drone Stocks

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS), providing private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions, closed Thursday at $13.25, up 22.69%. The stock jumped after news broke that the Trump administration is exploring potential funding deals with an array of drone companies. The news sent the broader drone niche soaring higher today. Trading volume reached 241.6 million shares, about 216% above its three-month average of 76.4 million shares. Ondas IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 115% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 added 0.57% to finish Thursday at 7,563, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.91% to close at 26,917. Within the drone industry, peers were bullish, as Unusual Machines closed at $29.60 (+57.2%) while AeroVironment finished at $214.39 (+18.3%).

What this means for investors

Ondas added to its incredible 11-bagging run over just the last year, rising another 23% today. The next-gen drone and autonomous defense platform spiked on news that the Trump administration was weighing funding deals with key players in the drone space.

Reports explain that the federal government would take equity stakes in the companies, hopefully securing lower costs for domestically produced drones and weapons. A deal like this could be particularly useful for Ondas, as it relies heavily on a highly acquisitive growth strategy that most recently saw the company acquire Omnisys, a developer of battlefield resource-optimization software.

While this excitement is probably warranted, investors should remain somewhat cautious with Ondas despite its potential, as it still trades at 14 times expected 2026 sales.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ondas and SiTime. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.