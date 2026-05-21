Stock Market Today, May 21: Walmart Shares Slide After Cautious Profit Guidance Highlights Margin Pressure

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), a global retail and e-commerce operator, closed Thursday at $121.32, down 7.29%, after cautious profit guidance overshadowed solid quarterly growth. The stock moved lower after results showed revenue and EPS roughly in line with expectations, but highlighted margin pressure from higher fuel costs and strained consumer demand. Investors are watching how guidance and U.S. spending trends evolve. Trading volume reached 52 million shares, about 160% above its three-month average of 20 million shares. Walmart IPO'd in 1972 and has grown 564,585% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 inched up 0.18% to 7,446, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.09% to finish at 26,293. Within discount stores, industry peers Costco Wholesale closed at $1,050.06 (-2.23%), and Dollar General ended at $105.06 (+0.43%) as investors weighed differing consumer-spending signals.

What this means for investors

Walmart’s Q1 earnings weren’t as bad as the market’s reaction might make them seem. In fact, I think they were very promising, with:

revenue and same-store sales up 7% and 4%

e-commerce and advertising sales rising 26% and 37%

membership fee revenue growing by 17%

goods purchased through the Sparky AI shopping agent rising fourfold sequentially

1 million drone deliveries complete (40% in Q1)

reasonable (but conservative) guidance for 4% sales growth and a 7% operating income increase in 2026

With Walmart’s EV/EBITDA ratio roughly doubling from 12 in 2024 to 25 today, I’d argue today’s sell-off is more about the company previously being priced for perfection than anything being wrong.

Should you buy stock in Walmart right now?

Before you buy stock in Walmart, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walmart wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $475,063!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,369,991!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 21, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.