Stock Market Today, May 21: T1 Energy Rises on Surging Volume After Short Seller and Roth Capital Clash

T1 Energy (NYSE:TE), a solar module and cell supplier, closed Thursday at $8.72, up 0.23%. The stock moved as traders continued reacting to sharp swings tied to a short-seller report and bullish pushback from Roth Capital, and investors are watching how volatility evolves around these opposing views.

The company’s trading volume reached 79.1 million shares, which is about 282% above compared with its three-month average of 20.2 million shares. T1 Energy went public in 2020 and has fallen 11% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.18% to finish Thursday at 7,445.72, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) inched up 0.09% to close at 26,293. Within electrical equipment & parts, industry peers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) closed at $248.88 (up 4.63%) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) ended at $1.07 (up 1.90%) as investors tracked solar demand trends.

What this means for investors

T1 Energy shares finished nearly flat despite heavy trading volume, following a sharp Wednesday rally of more than 25% that extended the stock’s one-month gain to more than 70%. Markets continued to weigh short-seller allegations against Roth Capital’s supportive view, while the company’s operating anchor remains its G1_Dallas module facility, where T1 maintained 2026 production guidance of 3.1 GW to 4.2 GW and cited progress in qualifying international cell vendors.

Growing electricity needs from AI data centers are helping T1’s U.S. solar manufacturing strategy align with a broader infrastructure trend. The company is also building supply partnerships with Hemlock Semiconductor and Corning. Upcoming news about financing for the G2_Austin cell project and production at the Dallas facility will reveal if T1 can turn this momentum into real manufacturing growth.



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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.