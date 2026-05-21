Markets
STLA

Stock Market Today, May 21: Stellantis Shares Flat on Investor Day Strategy Unveiling

May 21, 2026 — 06:26 pm EDT

Written by Josh Kohn-Lindquist for The Motley Fool->

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), designs, manufactures, and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles worldwide. The stock closed Thursday at $7.56, up 0.40%. The move followed today’s Investor Day disclosures on the €60 billion “FaSTLAne 2030” turnaround plan and platform strategy. Investors are watching for execution on cost cuts, free cash flow, and new model launches. Trading volume reached 46.4 million shares, about 130% above its three-month average of 20.2 million shares. Stellantis IPO'd in 2010 and has grown 135% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 inched up 0.18% to 7,446, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.09% to finish at 26,293. Among auto manufacturers, peers General Motors closed at $77.22 (+1.42%), and Ford Motor Company finished at $13.67 (+3.40%), as investors reassess legacy automakers’ EV and software plans.

What this means for investors

Shares of Stellantis opened the day roughly 7% lower but rallied back to even as the market digested details from its FaSTLAne 2030 strategy during its Investor Day. The company unveiled its STLA One modular platform, allowing buyers to choose their own vehicle platform, powertrain, electronics, software, and connected services, creating a personalized experience.

Management also announced financial targets for 2030 that would see sales rise from €154 billion to €190 billion, adjusted operating income improve from -0.5% to 7%, and industrial free cash flow turnaround from a loss of €4.5 billion to a profit of €6 billion.

Trading at just 0.125 times sales, Stellantis offers turnaround potential if it executes on its 2030 vision.

Should you buy stock in Stellantis right now?

Before you buy stock in Stellantis, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Stellantis wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $475,063!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,369,991!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 21, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.