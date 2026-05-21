Stock Market Today, May 21: IonQ Rises as U.S. Quantum Funding Report Lifts Sector Sentiment

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), a developer of trapped-ion quantum computing systems, closed Thursday at $58.89, up 12.24%. The stock moved higher after enthusiasm over a new $2 billion U.S. quantum funding plan and IonQ’s record Q1 results, and investors are watching how sustained demand and government support shape long-term quantum adoption.

The company’s trading volume reached 57.7 million shares, which is about 103% above compared with its three-month average of 28.3 million shares. IonQ went public in 2021 and has grown 445% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) inched up 0.17% to 7,445.72, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.09% to finish at 26,293.10. Within quantum computing, industry peers D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) closed at $25.74 (+33.37%) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) finished at $22.04 (+30.57%) as investors rotated back into high-growth quantum names.

What this means for investors

IonQ shares climbed along with other quantum-computing stocks after news of a $2 billion U.S. government funding plan for the industry, even though IonQ was not listed as a direct recipient. This news sparked fresh interest in quantum companies overall, while IonQ’s recent results gave investors specific growth figures to consider alongside the broader sector rally.

IonQ posted record first-quarter revenue of $64.7 million, raised its 2026 revenue outlook to between $260 million and $270 million, and increased its remaining performance obligations to about $470 million. Investors will be watching to see if IonQ turns that backlog into revenue and completes its planned SkyWater acquisition, which would give it more control over semiconductor manufacturing and packaging for its quantum hardware.



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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.