Stock Market Today, May 19: SoFi Technologies Extends Losses on Cautious Sentiment

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), a digital financial services company that offers lending, investing, and banking, closed at $15.23, down 3.06%. The stock declined, along with major U.S. indexes, on concerns of conflict-related inflation and high Treasury yields.

Trading volume reached 63.5 million shares, coming in 5.2% below its three-month average of 66.8 million shares. SoFi Technologies IPO'd in 2021 and has grown 21% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.67% to 7,354, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 0.84% to finish at 25,871. Among credit services peers, LendingClub (NYSE:LC) closed down 2.43% at $15.25, and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) ended up 0.50% at $28.08 as investors weighed sector fundamentals.

What this means for investors

SoFi soared to record highs last year, but — down over 40% year-to-date — it has struggled in 2026. Even its recent solid Q1 results didn’t help it to rebound, in part because Wall Street was disappointed that it didn’t raise its full-year forecast.

A few factors are weighing on investor confidence, including a critical report from a short-seller that the firm has dismissed as “inaccurate.” Today’s drop is likely due to soaring Treasury yields and growing fears that the Federal Reserve could increase interest rates. Both pressured markets today and could present headwinds for SoFi’s lending arm.

Long-term, the bigger question is whether SoFi can achieve its goal of becoming a one-stop shop as it seeks to disrupt traditional financial services. It is a competitive space, but SoFi’s continued growth in its customer base and ability to embrace new technologies, including stablecoins, may give it the edge.

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Emma Newbery has positions in Upstart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.