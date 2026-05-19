Stock Market Today, May 19: Soaring Treasury Yields Pressure Markets

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.67% to 7,353.61, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slid 0.84% to 25,870.71, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) lost 0.65% to 49,363.88 as surging Treasury yields put pressure on markets.

Market movers

Micron Technology and Sandisk gained despite a wider chip stock sell-off. Micron popped as key analysts increased their price targets for the stock. Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices slipped, weighing on tech benchmarks.

Home Depot edged upwards on solid Q1 earnings. Walmart and Target both rose ahead of earnings due this week.

What this means for investors

Bond markets took center stage today as 10-year Treasury yields hit a 16-month high and 30-year yield spiked to over 5.19%, the highest they’ve been in almost two decades. Oil prices fell slightly, but remained around $100. Tightening financial conditions weighed on major indexes, pulling them back from recent highs.

Investors are increasingly worried that energy costs won’t decline anytime soon, which contributes to higher inflation. That, in turn, could cause the Federal Reserve to raise rates rather than cut them, which is why today saw a pullback from rate-sensitive sectors such as tech and basic materials.

Nvidia’s earnings tomorrow come as the artificial intelligence (AI) boom is under scrutiny. Expectations are high, but geopolitical risks have injected caution into the markets, and investors will be looking for reassurance that the AI leader’s high valuation is justified.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $483,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,362,941!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 998% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2026.

Emma Newbery has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Home Depot, Intel, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.