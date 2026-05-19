Stock Market Today, May 19: Poet Technologies Falls After $400 Million Offering Sparks Dilution Concerns

Poet Technologies (NASDAQ:POET), which designs and manufactures photonic integrated circuits and optical engines, closed at $13.07, down 8.02%. Shares declined after the company completed a $400 million registered direct offering, with investors watching for how the new capital will scale AI photonic interconnect manufacturing and address dilution concerns.

Trading volume reached 76.1 million shares, coming in about 142% above its three-month average of 31.4 million shares. Poet Technologies IPO'd in 2008 and has grown 31% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.65% to 7,355, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 0.84% to finish at 25,871. Among semiconductors, industry peers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) closed at $890.09, up 0.58%, while Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) ended at $171.33, down 1.11%, reflecting mixed sentiment across optical chipmakers.

What this means for investors

Poet announced the share offering one day after reporting Q1 results last week. The company took advantage of a spike in the stock to over $20 per share that day. The common share offering the company closed yesterday was priced at $21 per share, well above today’s closing price.

It was savvy of management to raise fresh capital at the elevated share price level. It could also be viewed as a knee jerk reaction, though, highlighting the company’s need for additional funding.

Growing companies often need to raise capital, but the offering also dilutes existing shareholders, leading to the share drop since it was announced.

The risk for investors now is how well the business will execute as management aims to meaningfully grow with the AI and hyperscaler data center ecosystem.

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Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lumentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.