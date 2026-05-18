Stock Market Today, May 18: T1 Energy Surges After Situational Awareness Discloses 10 Million-Share Stake

T1 Energy (NYSE:TE), a solar and battery energy solutions provider, closed Monday at $7.00, up 23.46%. The stock moved higher after hedge fund Situational Awareness LP disclosed a sizable new stake and bullish analyst commentary followed stronger Q1 results. Investors will be watching for continued earnings execution and institutional demand.

The company’s trading volume reached 83.1 million shares, which is about 385% above compared with its three-month average of 17.1 million shares. T1 Energy went public in 2020 and has fallen 29% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.07% to 7,403, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.51% to 26,090.73. Among electrical equipment & parts names, industry peers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) closed at $233.64 (+0.12%) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) finished at $1.03 (+0.98%), underscoring mixed sentiment across solar stocks.

What this means for investors

T1 Energy shares surged after a Q1 13F filing showed Situational Awareness LP held 10 million shares, drawing new attention to the company’s U.S. solar manufacturing ramp. The disclosure came as T1 maintained its 2026 production guidance of 3.1 GW to 4.2 GW from G1_Dallas, with management citing progress in qualifying international cell vendors as support for reaching the high end of that range.

The next key milestone is G2_Austin, where management aims to secure a primarily debt-based financing package in Q2 2026 for approximately $225 million in remaining Phase 1 capital spending. The stock’s next test will be T1’s ability to obtain this financing while maintaining G1_Dallas production and ensuring supply-chain compliance to support its U.S. solar manufacturing strategy.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.