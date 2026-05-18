Stock Market Today, May 18: Micron Falls as Memory Concerns Test AI Rally

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), a memory and storage chip maker, closed Monday at $681.54, down 5.95%. The stock swung lower after early gains as reports pointed to a broader semiconductor sell-off, valuation worries following an AI-driven rally, and investor debate over memory-market risks tied to Samsung strike headlines and China exposure. Investors are following closely on how AI-driven DRAM and HBM demand supports pricing and margins.

The company’s trading volume reached 58.7 million shares, which is about 33% above compared with its three-month average of 44.1 million shares. Micron Technology went public in 1984 and has grown 48236% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.07% to finish Monday at 7,403.05, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 0.51% to close at 26,090.73. Across semiconductors, investors are weighing AI server demand against supply and valuation risks, with sector sentiment influenced by expectations for structural memory growth and potential disruptions at major Asian chip producers.

What this means for investors

Micron Technology shares reversed lower after early gains tied to AI memory demand, as semiconductor selling and valuation concerns weighed on the stock following a sharp AI-driven rally. The decline reflected Micron’s sensitivity to the memory cycle, where DRAM and NAND pricing expectations can shift quickly as investors weigh supply headlines, China exposure, and demand from AI servers.

Long-term prospects will depend on data centers adopting advanced memory, such as high-bandwidth memory and higher-capacity DRAM. Micron’s new 256GB DDR5 RDIMM for AI and high-performance servers gives the company another product tied to that trend, offering higher speed and lower power consumption for large server deployments. The upcoming earnings report will focus on whether AI server demand continues to support DRAM pricing, HBM mix, and gross margins amid ongoing supply and geopolitical challenges.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.