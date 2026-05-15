Stock Market Today, May 15: High Yields and Inflation Fears Weigh on Stocks at Midday

At midday, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) had fallen 1.08% to 7,420.06, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 1.36% to 26,272.23, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) declined 0.98% to 49,574.02 as rising yields, higher oil, and AI‑tech weakness reversed Thursday’s record‑setting optimism.

Market movers

AI bellwether Nvidia and fellow mega‑cap Amazon lagged as traders pulled away from higher-risk assets. Applied Materials slipped despite an earnings beat.

Newly public chipmaker Cerebras Systems slid from its IPO pop even as software name Globant jumped on strong AI‑driven results.

What this means for investors

Treasury yields hit a one-year high this morning reaching almost 4.6% by midday. With WTI crude oil at more than $100 a barrel, inflation fears pressured equities, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor stocks. The price of gold, silver, and Bitcoin all fell as investors prepared for the potential that the Federal Reserve may increase interest rates rather than lower them.

As the war in Iran continues and traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains restricted, today’s shift could reflect changing expectations for rate-sensitive and high-valuation stocks. The CBOE Volatility Index, which measures volatility, surged more than 7% to 18.50, another sign that investors can expect further market fluctuations.

Major U.S. indexes dropped this morning, but it is worth remembering that one morning isn’t enough to signal a change in direction. Trading has been choppy and headline-driven since the start of the conflict, and while high inflation and elevated oil prices warrant caution, it is also important to keep a long-term perspective.



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Emma Newbery has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Applied Materials, Bitcoin, Globant, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.