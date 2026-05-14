Stock Market Today, May 14: Fermi Surges After "Fermi 2.0" Plan Spurs Investor Optimism

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI), a developer of private AI power campuses, closed Thursday at $7.37, up 22.83%. Shares jumped after Fermi 2.0 disclosures, and a Project Matador update led to a sharp rally. Investors are watching for a binding tenant agreement and progress on governance changes. Trading volume reached 56.4 million shares, about 306% above its three-month average of 13.9 million shares. Fermi IPO'd in 2025 and has fallen 77% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 added 0.78% to finish Thursday at 7,502, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.88% to close at 26,635. Within the digital infrastructure REIT space, industry peers Digital Realty Trust closed at $192.82 (-0.25%), and Equinix finished at $1,079.68 (+0.22%), underscoring more modest moves than Fermi’s data-center-focused surge.

What this means for investors

Amid major management changes following the April firing of its former CEO, Fermi stock popped today after the company outlined details of a “Fermi 2.0” plan. Chairman of the Board Marius Haas explained,

Over the next 90 days, we’re executing a disciplined plan that includes securing a binding tenant agreement, diligently managing working capital and liquidity, hiring our next CEO, exploring strategic partnerships for power/data center deployment acceleration, and delivering power at our project site.

While this plan is a marked improvement over the company’s recent turmoil, Fermi’s pre-revenue nature means shareholder dilution is almost certain, so investors should tread carefully. Fermi is a classic high-risk, high-reward stock best suited for risk-tolerant investors with experience in this niche.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Digital Realty Trust and Equinix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.