Stock Market Today, May 13: Eos Energy Initially Spikes Then Gives Back Returns After Q1 Earnings Beat

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE), a zinc-based energy storage provider, closed Wednesday at $8.28, up 2.22%. The stock initially moved 20% higher after a Q1 earnings beat, reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance, and the announcement of a Cerberus-backed Frontier Power USA venture. However, the stock gave back most of its gains throughout the day as the market digested the news. Trading volume reached 126.8 million shares, about 378% above its three-month average of 26.6 million shares. Eos Energy Enterprises IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 18% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 rose 0.59% Wednesday to finish at 7,445, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.20% to close at 26,402. Among electrical equipment & parts names, Plug Power at $3.96 (+11.24%) and Bloom Energy finished at $289.72 (+3.22%), underscoring strong interest in clean-energy hardware.

What this means for investors

EOS Energy Enterprise’s stock popped to open the day after it reported that Q1 revenue grew 445% year over year and that it formed a partnership with Cerebrus Capital Management. The two companies combined to form Frontier Power USA, which will deploy EOS’s zinc-bromide-based Z3 technology to deliver long-duration battery energy storage to customers seeking “bring-your-own-power” solutions (such as data centers).

Additionally, EOS continued to successfully scale its manufacturing, with cube output up 467% while labor and overhead per cube decline 47% and 43%, respectively. As a young, scaling manufacturer, EOS will remain highly volatile -- especially considering it is one of the market’s most heavily shorted stocks.

Should you buy stock in Eos Energy Enterprises right now?

Before you buy stock in Eos Energy Enterprises, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eos Energy Enterprises wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,744!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,353,500!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.