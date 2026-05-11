Stock Market Today, May 11: Rocket Lab Surges After Record Revenue and Strong Q2 Outlook

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB), launch services and space systems provider, closed Monday at $117.35, up 11.26%. The stock moved higher as investors responded to analyst price target hikes and sustained enthusiasm after last week’s record first-quarter earnings beat. Investors will continue to watch how Space Systems margins and the $2.2 billion backlog translate into operating leverage.

The company’s trading volume reached 53 million shares, about 136% above its three-month average of 22.5 million shares. Rocket Lab IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 1104% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.19% to finish Monday at 7,412.84, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) inched up 0.10% to close at 26,274.13. Within aerospace & defense names, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) closed at $41.84, gaining 7.17%, while Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) ended at $2.92, slipping 0.68%, underscoring mixed performance among space-focused peers.

What this means for investors

Rocket Lab shares rose after record first-quarter revenue and stronger second-quarter guidance gave investors more evidence of demand across launch services and Space Systems. The company reported about $200 million in first-quarter revenue, guided for $225 million to $240 million in second-quarter revenue, and ended the quarter with a backlog of about $2.2 billion after adding 36 new launch contracts.

The planned acquisition of Motiv Space Systems supports Rocket Lab’s effort to bring more satellite manufacturing capabilities in-house, including robotics and precision mechanisms used in spacecraft systems. The next earnings update will address the conversion of backlog into revenue and assess whether Space Systems' margins are improving as more components are produced internally.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Planet Labs PBC and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.