Stock Market Today, May 11: Keel Infrastructure Jumps After Q1 Earnings Optimism

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL), a data center operator for AI and high-performance computing, closed Monday at $4.30, up 8.31%. The stock moved higher despite the company reporting first-quarter results showing a revenue decline and wider loss. Trading volume reached 60.8 million shares, about 86% above its three-month average of 32.6 million shares. Keel Infrastructure IPO'd in 2019 and has grown 375% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 inched up 0.19% to 7,413, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.10% to finish at 26,274. Among information technology services peers, Mara Holdings closed at $13.39, up 3.48%, and Riot Platforms finished at $25.34, gaining 5.23%, reflecting continued investor interest in digital infrastructure and AI-related assets.

What this means for investors

Keel Infrastructure’s Q1 financials were slightly below analysts’ expectations, and the company maintained a cash and Bitcoin balance of $533 million. However, the company’s pivot from Bitcoin mining to digital and energy infrastructure for AI and HPC seems to be going well, following promising updates on its transformation. First, the company announced that it expects to land three leases by year-end for its three data center sites.

Management announced zoning was complete at all three sites and that permitting and leasing at each location would move in tandem. Lastly, Keel announced that its “crown jewel” site, Scrubgrass, is conducting a load study for 750 megawatts of capacity, which would exceed the combined capacity of its three current sites. Keel is a fascinating stock to watch, but it remains high-risk.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.