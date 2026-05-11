Stock Market Today, May 11: IonQ Rises as SkyWater Vote Advances Semiconductor Manufacturing Deal

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), developer of trapped-ion quantum computers and software for complex problem-solving, closed Monday at $56.89, up 15.54%. The stock moved higher after SkyWater Technology shareholders approved their merger agreement. Investors are watching how the deal boosts IonQ’s in-house chip capacity and U.S.-based packaging capabilities.

The company’s trading volume reached 55.9 million shares, which is about 110% above compared with its three-month average of 26.6 million shares. IonQ went public in 2021 and has grown 427% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.19% to finish Monday at 7,412.84, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) inched up 0.10% to close at 26,274. Among quantum computing industry peers, D-Wave Quantum closed at $24.03 (+6.47%) and Rigetti Computing finished at $20.51 (+8.29%), reflecting broader enthusiasm for the space.

What this means for investors

IonQ shares increased following the approval of the merger agreement by SkyWater Technology shareholders, representing a significant milestone in IonQ’s planned acquisition of the U.S.-based semiconductor foundry. The transaction is anticipated to close in the second or third quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The acquisition would bring more semiconductor manufacturing and packaging control into IonQ’s quantum hardware roadmap, with SkyWater’s facilities in Minnesota, Florida, and Texas expected to support future quantum production capacity. The next market-moving signals investors will be watching will be regulatory clearance and early evidence that SkyWater’s fabrication and packaging capabilities can be smoothly integrated into IonQ’s production plans.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.