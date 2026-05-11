Stock Market Today, May 11: Archer Aviation Inches Higher After Positive Q1 Earnings

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), a developer of eVTOL aircraft for air taxis, closed Monday at $6.54, up 0.93%. The stock moved higher after Archer Aviation reported mixed Q1 earnings, but provided promising updates on its certification progress. Trading volume reached 62.9 million shares, about 108% above its three-month average of 30.2 million shares. Archer Aviation IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 34% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 inched up 0.19% to 7,413, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.10% to finish at 26,274. Within aerospace & defense, industry rivals Joby Aviation closed at $10.74, down 1.20%, and Eve ended at $3.12, off 3.41%, underscoring mixed sentiment toward eVTOL names.

What this means for investors

Archer Aviation reported that its revenue quintupled in Q1 -- albeit from a small base -- and that it posted a net loss of $218 million, compared to overall liquidity of roughly $1.8 billion. The stock was up 1% after hours on Monday as of 5:30 p.m. ET.

Archer is still very early in its business life cycle, but its path toward broader commercialization is becoming clearer. Founder and CEO Adam Goldstein noted that the company closed Phase 3 of the FAA’s 4-phase type certification process and is set to start flying in 2026 under the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program established by the U.S. government. Home to partnerships with big hitters like Nvidia, Palantir, Anduril, and SpaceX, Archer’s future could be bright -- but it is still very early on.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.