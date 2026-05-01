Stock Market Today, May 1: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Power to New Highs

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.29% to 7,230.12, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 0.89% to 25,114.44 on tech strength and fresh records, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) slipped 0.31% to 49,499.27 as value and cyclicals lagged.

Market movers

Apple gained 3% after beating earnings estimates and offering upbeat guidance, powering mega-cap tech. Five9 soared roughly 30% on strong earnings, reassuring investors concerned about artificial intelligence (AI) disruption of software stocks. Software peers Atlassian and Twilio both surged.

Wolfspeed jumped about 26% after announcing new executive appointments. Cboe Global Markets rallied almost 9% to lead financials.

What this means for investors

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended gains today, breaking new ground as strong tech earnings powered markets despite energy price uncertainty and valuation warnings.

WTI crude spiked above $106 per barrel in intraday trading before finishing at $103. Top energy firms, ExxonMobil and Chevron, warned that oil stockpiles and reserves are running low, and prices could increase dramatically if traffic through the Strait of Hormuz does not resume soon.

In addition to Apple’s strength, memory stocks outperformed with big gains from Sandisk and Micron Technology. Data from Bloomberg shows that over 80% of quarterly earnings for S&P 500 companies have beaten estimates.

For investors, it can be difficult to interpret the dual messages of soaring stocks with resilient earnings against oil-driven economic warnings. It is important to remain cautious, as macro shocks could slow this rally.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,832!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,223,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 202% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2026.

Emma Newbery has positions in Apple, Atlassian, and Twilio. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Atlassian, Chevron, Five9, Micron Technology, and Twilio. The Motley Fool recommends Cboe Global Markets and Wolfspeed. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.