Stock Market Today, May 1: Roblox Shares Plunge After Cutting Full Year and 2026 Bookings Guidance

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), an immersive gaming and experiences platform, closed Friday at $45.14, down 18.31%. The stock moved lower after first-quarter results missed expectations, while management cut full-year and 2026 bookings guidance. Investors are watching how new safety measures affect user growth and engagement. Trading volume reached 51.6 million shares, about 354% above its three-month average of 11.4 million shares. Roblox IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 35% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 added 0.28% to finish Friday at 7,229, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.89% to close at 25,114. Among electronic gaming & multimedia peers, Electronic Arts closed at $202.09 (-0.14%) and Take-Two Interactive Software finished at $216.03 (+1.06%), highlighting mixed reactions across content publishers in the sector.

What this means for investors

On the surface, it was a fine quarter operations-wise for Roblox, as it:

grew revenue by 39%

increase bookings by 43%

saw daily active users jump 35%

delivered hours of engagement growth of 43%

However, the company fell short of analysts’ expectations for bookings in Q1 and issued guidance for bookings to grow by roughly 10% in 2026, well below its previous target of 24%. Also contributing to today’s 18% drop is management’s admission that age-verification standards and stronger overall security for children on the platform will slow new-user growth.

Facing a barrage of parental complaints and rapidly increasing scrutiny from governments, the market expected a decline in Roblox’s growth -- but its guidance slash was more jarring than expected.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox and Take-Two Interactive Software. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.