Stock Market Today, May 1: JetBlue Airways Rises on News That Spirit Airlines Bailout May Not Happen

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), a low-cost airline, closed Friday at $4.86, up 4.40%. The stock moved higher as traders reacted to news that beleaguered rival Spirit Airlines may not have secured its hoped-for bailout.

Trading volume reached 48.4 million shares, coming in about 88% above its three-month average of 25.7 million shares. JetBlue Airways IPO'd in 2002 and has fallen 56% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 added 0.29% to finish Friday at 7,230, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.89% to close at 25,114. Among airline stock peers, Southwest Airlines closed up 2.22% at $38.76, and Alaska Air Group fell 1.43% to end at, underscoring mixed sentiment across the airlines group.

What this means for investors

High fuel prices driven by tensions in the Middle East have pressured JetBlue and other airlines. The stock has fallen almost 8% in the past five days. It missed analyst targets in its Q1 earnings earlier this week, reporting higher-than-expected losses.

However, plans to recapture 30%-40% of higher fuel costs through pricing, fuel efficiency, and ancillary fees went down relatively well with Wall Street. The stock rose despite the earnings miss, and analysts at Susquehanna just raised their price target from $4 to $5, while maintaining their “Neutral” rating.

News that the proposed $500 million government rescue deal for Spirit Airlines may have fallen through further boosted JetBlue’s stock. If Spirit shuts down, it could give JetBlue the opportunity to expand by taking key airport routes and gate slots. Nonetheless, investors should expect further oil-related volatility in the near-term.

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Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alaska Air Group and Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.