Stock Market Today: Markets Split as Tech Powers Gains and Gold Tops $4,000

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose 0.58% to 6,753.72, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) jumped 1.12% to 23,043.38. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was essentially flat, slipping 0.0026% to 46,601.78. Technology strength drove broader gains even as yields held relatively firm.

In commodities, gold surged past $4,000/oz for the first time, fueled by safe-haven buying amid the ongoing government shutdown and rising hopes for Fed rate cuts.

The government shutdown continues to cast a shadow on economic visibility, elevating the role of inflation data and central bank signaling in driving markets. Meanwhile, rate cut expectations remain alive, supported by dovish cues in Fed minutes and underlying macro softness.

Looking ahead, traders will be watching whether the shutdown delays key releases like CPI or PCE, which in turn could ripple into timing for future Fed moves and even impact things like the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announcement.

