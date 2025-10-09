Stock Market Today: Markets Pull Back From Records as Gold Retreats and Investors Take Profits

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 0.28% to 6,735.11 on Monday, while the Nasdaq Composite(NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) slipped 0.08% to 23,024.62. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) declined 0.52% to 46,358.42, as investors took profits following last week's record-setting rally.

After soaring above $4,000 per ounce for the first time, gold prices edged lower and traders booked gains. The slight pullback followed an extraordinary run fueled by safe-haven demand during the ongoing government shutdown and expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year.

Tech stocks paused after leading recent gains. Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) each drifted modestly lower, while energy and financials also lagged as Treasury yields inched higher.

With markets near all-time highs, investors appear content to consolidate as they await new economic data. However, the ongoing government shutdown could delay key reports like CPI, and with it the 2026 Social Security COLAannouncement, leaving traders and retirees alike waiting longer for clarity on inflation and policy direction.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.