Stock Market Today: Markets Extend Rally as Economic Momentum Spurs Broad-Based Gains

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) closed at a fresh record of 6,501.86, rising 20.46 points (0.32%), while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) outpaced with a 0.53% gain to 21,705.16, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) added 0.16% to finish at 45,636.90--also near a record high. Gains were underpinned by a revised second-quarter GDP report showing U.S. annualized growth of 3.3%, up from the preliminary 3%, reinforcing the economy's resilience.

Technology and communication services led the rally, with Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) advancing strongly. Meanwhile, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) delivered a quarterly revenue beat but slipped modestly after guidance pointed to slower AI-chip demand, tempering enthusiasm in semiconductor names. Earnings were mixed elsewhere: Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) and Dollar General (NYSE: DG) rallied on strong results, while Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) fell sharply after issuing a weak outlook.

Market stress remains subdued, with the CBOE Volatility Index near year-to-date lows, though analysts warn of a possible uptick as fall approaches.

Looking ahead, investors will watch Friday's PCE inflation data and upcoming retail earnings for further signals on growth and the Federal Reserve's policy stance.

