Stock Market Today: Markets Ease as Investors Await Fed's Next Move

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) dipped 0.13% to 6,606.76, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost 0.07% to 22,333.96, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) dropped 0.27% to 45,757.90. The pullback from recent highs reflected growing caution around inflation and labor-market signals just before the Fed's meeting.

Among stock movers, Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) climbed 1.49% to $306.65 after reports linked the company to a potential consortium supporting TikTok's U.S. operations. In contrast, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) slid 1.61% to $174.88, pressured by concerns about weakening demand in China for its newest AI chips.

Bond markets and traders are increasingly positioned for a modest 25-basis-point rate cut, pricing in dovish commentary from the Fed as inflation remains moderate but persistent and jobless claims rise.

