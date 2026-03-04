Stock Market Today, March 4: Plug Power Continues to Surge With Another 11% Gain

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leader in hydrogen fuel cell systems, closed Wednesday’s session at $2.48, up 11.21%. The stock extended its rally as investors continued to digest to better‑than‑expected Q4 results. In addition to announcing a new CEO, the company gave a timeline for full profitability.

Trading volume reached 127.7 million shares, coming in about 28% above its three-month average of 99.9 million shares. Plug Power IPO'd in 1999 and has fallen 98% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) advanced 0.78% to 6,870, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 1.29% to finish at 22,807. Within hydrogen fuel cell systems, industry peers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) closed at $164.78 (up 7.69%) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) finished at $8.57 (up 8.07%), reflecting renewed interest in the group.

What this means for investors

Plug Power’s recent gains come on the back of Monday’s impressive earnings. Its positive gross margin for Q4 2025 marked an important milestone in the company’s turnaround. Plug Power will carry on pursuing cost cutting measures under new CEO, Jose Luis Crespo, with an initiative it dubs Project Quantum Leap.

Ongoing ivestor optimism might be tempered by concerns that it will need more capital to reach its 2028 goals. It has enough cash to take it until the end of this year, but profitability will take longer. There’s also a class-action lawsuit related to a Department of Energy loan that could impact the share price.

Should you buy stock in Plug Power right now?

Before you buy stock in Plug Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Plug Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 4, 2026.

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.