Stock Market Today, March 4: Nio Rises After Deliveries Surpass 1 Million Vehicles

China-based Nio (NYSE:NIO) designs and sells smart electric vehicles (EVs), including sedans and SUVs. Shares closed Wednesday at $4.84, up 5.45%. Shares moved higher after the company reported another month of strong delivery growth and said its cumulative deliveries have topped one million vehicles. Investors are closely watching how this delivery momentum translates into upcoming earnings.

Trading volume reached 52.5 million shares, coming in nearly 21% above its three-month average of 43.2 million shares. Nio IPO'd in 2018 and has fallen 27% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.77% to finish Wednesday at 6,869, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.29% to close at 22,807. Among EV manufacturers, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) closed at $405.94, up 3.44%, while XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) finished at $16.17, rising 1.89% as investors compared divergent Chinese EV delivery trends.

What this means for investors

Nio had a strong year of deliveries in 2025 and has now passed the million-vehicle milestone. More importantly for investors, the company announced in early February that it expects to report an adjusted operating profit of at least $100 million for Q4.

Nio appears to be keeping the sales momentum going. In a note to clients, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) reported the company started March strong with new orders in the first three days of the month representing the highest 2026 weekly rate to date.

Nio should report full fourth-quarter results later this month. Investors will listen for more commentary surrounding expectations on profitability, and watch how the stock reacts to that update.

Howard Smith has positions in Nio and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.