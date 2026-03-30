Stock Market Today, March 30: Tesla Slides on EV Pricing Pressure as Investors Await Q1 2026 Delivery Data

Electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) closed Monday at $355.28, down 1.81%. The stock slipped as coverage highlighted ongoing EV pricing pressure and skepticism over its AI and robotaxi pivot. Investors are also watching Q1 2026 delivery data and potential full self-driving progress next.

Trading volume reached 64.4 million shares, coming in nearly 5.2% above its three-month average of 61.2 million shares. Tesla IPO'd in 2010 and has grown 22,245% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.39% Monday to 6,344, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 0.73% to 20,795. Among auto manufacturers, industry peers Nio (NYSE:NIO) closed at $5.51, up 3.77%, and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) finished at $14.49, down 1.90%, underscoring mixed sentiment across EV names.

What this means for investors

Tesla stock has declined by about 20% year-to-date, with six straight weekly losses. Pricing pressure from added competition has contributed to market pessimism. A potential catalyst to stem that slide will be the company’s Q1 2026 delivery update expected on April 2.

One preview seems encouraging. The China Passenger Car Association reported sales of Tesla’s China-made EVs rose 35% year over year in the first two months of the year.

Regardless of how that data looks, investors will listen for more from CEO Elon Musk about the company’s focus on deploying a fleet of self-driving robotaxis as well as its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. Tesla stock will likely move more on that information than the vehicle sales data.

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Howard Smith has positions in Nio, Rivian Automotive, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.