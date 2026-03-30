Stock Market Today, March 30: IREN Falls on Funding Risks for AI Data Centers

Iren (NASDAQ:IREN), data center and Bitcoin miner, closed Monday at $31.62, down 9.89%. The stock fell during the regular session as traders reacted to heightened volatility, weaker Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) prices, and rising concerns about short interest, potential dilution, and the company’s aggressive AI GPU expansion strategy, which investors are watching for clearer profitability and funding visibility.



The company’s trading volume reached 41.3 million shares, coming in nearly 7.8% above compared with its three-month average of 38.3 million shares. Iren went public in 2021 and has grown 29% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.39% to 6,343.72, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 0.73% to finish at 20,794.64. Among data center and bitcoin mining peers, Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) closed at $11.83 (-7.58%) and Mara Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) ended at $7.80 (-2.81%), reflecting broader pressure on the group.

What this means for investors

Iren shares declined sharply due to weaker Bitcoin prices and concerns about funding its AI expansion, highlighting the company’s exposure to crypto markets and capital-intensive growth. While the planned GPU buildout aims to meet rising demand for AI infrastructure, the scale of investment raises questions about the timeline for generating earnings.

The stock’s steep decline and high short interest indicate fragile positioning and increased downside risk. The transition to AI data centers is in its early stages and depends on effective execution and financing, with limited visibility into near-term returns. Investors will monitor whether IREN can grow AI-related revenue quickly enough to reduce Bitcoin dependence while managing dilution and funding challenges.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.