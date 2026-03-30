Stock Market Today, March 30: Boston Scientific Falls After Delivering Underwhelming Trial Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), a maker of medical devices for interventional specialties, closed Monday at $62.92, down 9.03%. The stock moved lower on Monday as investors analyzed new clinical trial information on the company’s Watchman heart implant. Trading volume reached 39.9 million shares, coming in about 163% above its three-month average of 15.2 million shares. Boston Scientific IPO'd in 1992 and has grown 1370% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 slipped 0.39% to finish Monday at 6,344, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.73% to close at 20,795. Among medical device peers, Medtronic closed at $85.78 (-1.56%) and Stryker ended at $326.05 (-0.42%), reflecting broader pressure across the group.

What this means for investors

Boston Scientific provided an update on its CHAMPION-AF clinical trial, which tests its Watchman FLX heart implant versus existing oral anticoagulant (NOAC) treatment options. While management announced that the trial met all of its safety and efficacy endpoints, analysts were underwhelmed.

Analysts at Wells Fargo, Leerink Partners, and Raymond James maintained outperform ratings on Boston Scientific stock but said the trial was “not a home run,” as growth from the medical device may not accelerate as much as hoped. That said, Boston Scientific is home to hundreds of medical devices, so investors shouldn’t panic over one lukewarm trial update. Furthermore, with the stock down 38% over the last year, Boston Scientific and its track record of success may be reasonably priced today at just 18 times forward earnings.

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Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Medtronic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.