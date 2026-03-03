Stock Market Today, March 3: Blue Owl Falls Amid Rising Private Credit Redemption Activity

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL), a private credit and permanent capital provider, closed Tuesday at $10.27, down 3.89%. Shares slid after fresh reports on liquidity strains, withdrawal limits, and sector-wide redemption pressure in private credit, and investors are watching how asset sales and fund “gating” risks shape future capital-raising.



The company’s trading volume reached 54 million shares, which is about 141% above compared with its three-month average of 22.4 million shares. Blue Owl Capital went public in 2020 and has grown 1% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The broader U.S. markets weakened Tuesday, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) falling 0.94% to 6,816.63 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) losing 1.02% to finish at 22,517. Within alternative asset management, industry peers Blackstone (NYSE:BX) closed at $110.92 (-3.83%) and KKR (NYSE:KKR) finished at $90.55 (-0.07%), reflecting caution around credit and private market exposures.

What this means for investors

Blue Owl shares fell to a 52-week low of $10.07 as concerns about private credit redemptions spread across the sector. Reports that Blackstone’s BCRED vehicle recorded $1.7 billion in net outflows and a 7.9% gross redemption rate heightened scrutiny of non-bank lenders, increasing pressure on names seen as sensitive to retail liquidity shifts.

Blue Owl agreed to sell about $1.4 billion in direct lending investments at 99.7% of par, showing that loan values are still close to face value. The company also filed a shelf registration for an employee stock ownership plan covering up to 50 million Class A shares, which investors are watching for possible dilution. Investors will watch to see if asset sales continue to happen near par and if strong fundraising can balance out redemption pressure, especially as retail flows remain unpredictable.

Should you buy stock in Blue Owl Capital right now?

Before you buy stock in Blue Owl Capital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Blue Owl Capital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $523,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,640!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Blackstone and KKR. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.