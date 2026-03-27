Stock Market Today, March 27: Amazon Falls as AI Spending Raises Margin Pressure

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), global e-commerce and cloud computing services provider, closed Friday at $199.34, down 4.02%. The stock moved lower during the regular session as reports tied the drop to worries about rising AI-related capital spending, tougher macro and regulatory headwinds, and slowing retail growth. Investors will be watching how future AWS and retail profitability absorb heavier AI investment.



The company’s trading volume reached 55.4 million shares, which is nearly 13% above compared with its three-month average of 49.1 million shares. Amazon went public in 1997 and has grown 203481% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The broader markets weakened Friday, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closing at 6,378.85, down 1.67%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 20,948.36, falling 2.15%. Within e-commerce and cloud computing, industry rivals Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) closed at $122.69 (-2.17%) and Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) finished at $122.89 (+0.58%), underscoring mixed peer performance.

What this means for investors

Amazon shares fell as concerns around rising AI capital spending and softer growth expectations weighed on sentiment, with same-day reports pointing to pressure from higher investment needs, macro headwinds, and regulatory uncertainty. The move suggests investors are placing greater weight on how quickly Amazon’s expanding AI efforts within AWS translate into measurable revenue and profit growth, rather than on the scale of those investments alone.

At the same time, Amazon’s plans to extend AI capabilities into physical retail and logistics indicate that spending is broadening beyond cloud. While these initiatives could support future efficiency and new revenue streams, they also raise the risk of near-term margin pressure if returns take longer to materialize. Investors will be watching whether AWS's growth and AI-driven demand can accelerate enough to justify the current investment pace without further reducing profitability.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.