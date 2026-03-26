Stock Market Today, March 26: Netflix Stock Rises After Raising Subscription Prices

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), the global on-demand streaming and gaming platform, closed Thursday at $93.32, up 1.13%. The stock moved higher as investors reacted to fresh subscription price hikes. Investors will watch how pricing power and live-sports execution affect subscriber and revenue growth.

Trading volume reached 58.3 million shares, coming in nearly 22% above its three-month average of 47.8 million shares. Netflix IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 77,901% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.74% to 6,477, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 2.38% to finish at 21,408. Within streaming entertainment, industry players were mixed as Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) closed at $94.75, down 1.25%, while Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) ended at $27.07, slipping 0.55%.

What this means for investors

Today, Netflix adjusted its pricing structure across all tiers, boosting subscriptions by at least $1. Its ad-supported plan moved from $7.99 to $8.99 per month while the standard and premium plans each jumped by $2 per month. The last price hike by the company took place in January 2025.

Investors will now monitor if customers will accept those moves as Netflix increases spending on content, including live sports. Today’s reaction indicates investors in Netflix stock believe revenue will rise from the higher subsciption costs without causing too much customer churn.

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Howard Smith has positions in Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.