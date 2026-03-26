Stock Market Today, March 26: Micron Technology Slides as Analysts Shift Toward GPU Names and Earnings Concerns Grow

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), manufactures DRAM, flash memory, and SSDs, closed Thursday at $355.46, down 6.97%. The stock fell after analyst downgrades, AI compression-technology worries, and concerns about earnings quality, while investors are watching AI-memory demand, margins, and capital-spending plans.



The company’s trading volume reached 52.5 million shares, which is about 41% above compared with its three-month average of 37.4 million shares. Micron Technology went pulic in 1984 and has grown 25121% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.74% to 6,477.16, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 2.38% to 21,408. Within semiconductors, industry peers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) closed at $273.35 (-7.70%) and Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) finished at $378.79 (-8.33%) as investors rotated away from memory-focused chipmakers.

What this means for investors

Micron Technology fell as investors reacted to a shift in analyst preference toward GPU-focused semiconductor names and growing concerns about earnings quality following the stock’s recent run-up. While demand tied to AI memory remains strong, rising costs and free cash flow pressures have added caution, extending a broader week-long decline.

The move reflects rising scrutiny over how durable current profitability is at this stage of the memory cycle, particularly as higher capital spending may be required to support continued AI-driven demand. Investors will be watching whether current margins represent a peak in the memory cycle or can be sustained as AI-driven demand evolves.





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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.