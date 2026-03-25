Stock Market Today, March 25: Grab Dips After Announcing $400 Million Buyback and $600 Million Foodpanda Acquisition

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB), a Southeast Asia superapp for mobility, delivery, and digital finance, closed Wednesday at $3.73, down 1.58%. The stock slid lower after earlier gains tied to a $400 million accelerated share buyback and a $600 million deal for Taiwanese upstart Foodpanda. Trading volume reached 49.6 million shares, 6.9% above the three-month average of 46.4 million shares. Grab IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 69% since.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 added 0.54% to finish Wednesday’s session at 6,592, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.77% to close at 21,930. Within the software app space, ride-hailing peers Uber Technologies closed at $73.08 (+1.02%) and Lyft ended at $13.26 (+0.76%), outpacing Grab’s pullback.

What this means for investors

Grab stock hasn’t moved much following the news of its $400 million buyback and $600 million deal to expand into Taiwan through its Foodpanda acquisition. While the market doesn’t seem overly enthused, I think the moves make a lot of sense for Grab, given its $6.4 billion net cash balance versus its market cap of only $15 billion.

Two years after Uber tried to acquire Foodpanda for $950 million -- but was blocked by regulators -- Grab looks to snap the company up at a 37% discount. Meanwhile, with Grab’s stock down 42% from its 52-week high, despite reaching profitability and positive free cash flow over the last year, its buyback plans are also a solid use of its cash balance. I’ll be closely monitoring this promising growth stock in 2026.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Lyft and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Grab, Lyft, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.