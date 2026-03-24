Stock Market Today, March 24: Super Micro Computer Rises Despite Regulatory Scrutiny and Analyst Downgrades

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), a modular server and storage solutions provider, closed Tuesday at $22.23, up 3.01%. The stock moved as investors weighed fresh analyst downgrades and ongoing regulatory risk tied to export control charges, while watching how legal scrutiny and sentiment could affect its AI-driven growth story.



The company’s trading volume reached 65.3 million shares, which is roughly 88% above compared with its three-month average of 34.7 million shares. Super Micro Computer went public in 2007 and has grown 2438% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.37% to 6,556.37, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.84% to 21,762. Among computer hardware peers, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) closed at $23.9 (+7.08%) and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) finished at $176.91 (+7.49%), underscoring strong interest in AI-oriented infrastructure plays.

What this means for investors

Super Micro Computer moved higher despite ongoing regulatory scrutiny and analyst downgrades, as investors continue to weigh strong demand for AI infrastructure against rising execution risks. Export control concerns tied to company leadership have kept regulatory pressure elevated, while recent price-target cuts from major banks reflect a more cautious view on valuation following a sharp pullback.

The company continues to report rapid revenue growth driven by AI server demand, though margin pressure and governance changes remain key concerns. Investors will be watching whether Super Micro Computer can sustain growth while stabilizing margins and addressing regulatory challenges in the coming quarters.

Should you buy stock in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Super Micro Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,592!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,076,767!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.