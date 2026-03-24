Stock Market Today, March 24: Palantir Falls on Tech Weakness Despite New Government Contract Wins

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), a data integration and analytics platform provider, closed Tuesday at $154.78, down 3.77%. The stock moved lower during the regular session as tech-sector weakness and valuation concerns outweighed recent government-contract wins. Investors are also watching how durable demand for its AI-driven government work remains.

Trading volume reached 54.3 million shares, coming in nearly 13% above its three-month average of 47.9 million shares. Palantir Technologies IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 1,529% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.36% to finish Tuesday at 6,557, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.84% to close at 21,762. Among leading technology names, industry peers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $372.74 (-2.68%) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) finished at $290.44 (-3.85%), reflecting broader pressure on high-valuation software stocks.

What this means for investors

Palantir stock dropped with general tech weakness today, but there were also optimistic signs for the company’s continued strong growth. Valuation has always been a concern with Palantir stock, as it still trades for a future price-to-sales ratio of about 50 despite soaring revenue.

Its government and military contract business continues to be a focus. Most recently it’s Maven Smart AI System was designated a “program of record” by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Investors will want to continue to see announcements like that for the company to realize growth close to the 66% increase in U.S. government revenue Palantir reported in Q4.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,592!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,076,767!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.