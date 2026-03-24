Stock Market Today, March 24: Circle Internet Dives on Possible Stablecoin Yield Restrictions

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), a leading stablecoin issuer, closed Tuesday at $101.17, down 20.1%. The stock, which is still up 27.6% year-to-date, declined after news that proposed crypto regulation might tighten limits on stablecoin yields.

Trading volume reached 56.4 million shares, coming in about 289% above its three-month average of 14.5 million shares. Circle Internet Group IPO'd in 2025 and has grown 46.6% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.37% to 6,556, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.84% to finish at 21,762. Within crypto markets, industry peers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) declined 9.76% to $181.04, and Nu Holdngs (NYSE:NU) fell 3.34% to close at $14.19 understcoring different exposure to crypto and stablecoin regulatory risk.

What this means for investors

Circle is the main issuer for USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC), the second-biggest stablecoin in circulation. It has to maintain accessible reserves to back the USDC it issues, and a large proportion of its revenues come from the yields those funds generate.

Changes in U.S. crypto regulation could have a big impact on Circle’s bottom line. Stablecoin yields have proven a sticking point for lawmakers as they negotiate further cryptocurrency industry legislation, known as the Clarity Act. As such, today’s news that negotiators had reached a compromise that could restrict stablecoin interest caused Circle’s share price to plummet.

Investor concern is understandable. However, not only is it still draft legislation, but it will also be important to see the proposed text to fully understand its impact.

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Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.