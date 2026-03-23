Stock Market Today, March 23: Super Micro Computer Jumps on Heavy Trading After Indictment

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), developer of modular server and storage solutions, closed Monday at $21.58, up 5.11%. The stock bounced during the regular session as investors weighed governance and legal risks from the alleged AI‑server export‑control scheme against short‑term bargain hunting and shifting analyst views, and they are watching how investigations and potential index‑membership questions evolve.

Trading volume reached 114 million shares, coming in about 240% above its three-month average of 33 million shares. Super Micro Computer IPO'd in 2007 and has grown 2,338% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) advanced 1.15% to 6,581, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 1.38% to finish at 21,947. Among computer hardware industry peers, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) closed at $22.32, up 2.90%, and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) finished at $164.59, gaining 4.39% as investors reassessed AI‑infrastructure demand.

What this means for investors

Investors should remember that Monday’s 5.11% bounce in Super Micro Computer’s stock came on a day when the market itself experienced a fairly strong rally. It also followed a week of concerning news for the company. Shares fell more than 32% last week as investors learned of a federal indictment alleging a $2.5 billion AI‑server export‑control scheme to China that is heightening legal and reputational uncertainty for shareholders.

Time will tell how that indictment turns out, but there have been consensus “hold“ ratings and modest price targets from analysts, reinforcing skepticism about Super Micro Computer’s risk‑reward profile after the legal fallout.

Another layer of complexity is Super Micro’s status in the S&P 500. Should the recent news and ensuing volatility result in removal from the index, that would be put additional pressure on shares.

The bottom line is that despite today’s strong result, there’s plenty to take into consideration with this stock.

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Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.