Stock Market Today, March 23: Stocks Rally on Iran De-escalation Signals

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.15% to 6,581.00 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 1.38% to 21,946.76. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) gained 1.38% to 46,208.47 as oil prices plunged following Iran conflict de‑escalation signals..

Market movers

Industrials, financials, and travel companies erased some of their recent losses as oil prices fell. Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) soared 6.17% to finish at $20.12. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) also posted gains.

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) slid more than 5%. This could have been due to increased competition or news of a politician’s call for a pricing probe. AI bellwether, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), gained on broader sector strength.

What this means for investors

Today saw another volatile, headline-driven day of trading as investors weighed signs of de-escalation in the Iran war. Brent crude fell about 11% to finish below $100 a barrel, powering indexes higher. The conflict is now in its fourth week, and President Trump’s comments this morning fueled cautious hope that a prolonged conflict could be avoided.

The bounce comes amid growing concerns about rising costs. The full impact of the spike in energy prices has yet to be seen. However, inflation may well increase, dashing investor hopes for multiple rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.

For investors, the recent volatility highlights the importance of diversification. Portfolios with exposure to a mix of industries, including defensive sectors, tend to fare better during market downturns.

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Emma Newbery has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines and Fair Isaac. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.