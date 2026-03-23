Stock Market Today, March 23: American Airlines Group Rallies on Easing Fuel Concerns

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), one of the biggest U.S. airlines, closed Monday at $10.81, up 3.64%. Shares rose alongside other travel firms on de-escalation signals surrounding the Iran conflict and a corresponding decline in oil prices.

Trading volume reached 77.1 million shares, coming in 18% above its three-month average of 65.2 million shares. American Airlines Group IPO'd in 2005 and has fallen 49% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 1.15% to finish Monday at 6,581, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) advanced 1.38% to close at 21,947. Among airlines peers, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) gained 2.66% to close at $65.13 and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) finished up 4.46% at $93.96, as sentiment around fuel costs improved.

What this means for investors

Travel stocks, including American Airlines, rallied today on cautious optimism about easing geopolitical risk. The stock has still declined 16% in the past month, but falling oil prices and a change in tone around the war in Iran helped it pare some of those losses.

Continued volatility is likely, given that the conflict is now in its fourth week and today’s comments are only the first step to actually ending it. Moreover, energy disruptions will likely persist even after the war finishes.

This week, TD Cowen raised its price target for American Airlines from $13 to $17, and maintained its “buy” rating. It cited solid booking forecasts and improved fuel cost impacts. However, UBS lowered its target from $15 to $14.

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Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.