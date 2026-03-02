Stock Market Today, March 2: Netflix Advances After Dropping Pursuit of Warner Bros. Deal

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), a global streaming TV, film, and games provider, closed Monday at $97.09, up 0.88%. The stock moved as investors weighed fresh analyst coverage and ongoing relief-rally commentary tied to Netflix’s decision to walk away from a Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition, while watching how this capital discipline supports organic growth and cash generation.



The company’s trading volume reached 78.8 million shares, which is about 53% above compared with its three-month average of 51.4 million shares. Netflix went public in 2002 and has grown 81052% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) inched up 0.02% to 6,880, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.36% to finish at 22,749. Within entertainment, rivals Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) closed at $104.31 (-1.63%) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) finished at $208.2 (-0.86%) as investors assessed evolving streaming and advertising strategies.

What this means for investors

Netflix traded higher as investors rewarded management’s decision to step away from a potential Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition instead of escalating into a bidding contest. JPMorgan resumed coverage with an Overweight rating and a $120 target, citing content strength, ad-tier traction, and a path toward roughly $11 billion in free cash flow by 2026. Barclays reinstated coverage at Equal-Weight with a $115 target, viewing the valuation as reasonable but dependent on consistent margin performance rather than rapid expansion.

This development positions Netflix as a scaled platform focused on monetization and operating leverage, rather than as a consolidator. Investors will watch for continued ad-tier growth and margin expansion to confirm that organic execution can generate sustainable free cash flow without the complexity of a major acquisition.

Should you buy stock in Netflix right now?

Before you buy stock in Netflix, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Netflix wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.