Stock Market Today, March 2: Ford Falls After Multi-Million-Vehicle Recall Hits Investor Confidence

Ford (NYSE:F), which develops, delivers, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles worldwide, closed Monday at $13.39, down 4.97%. Shares moved lower after a newly announced multi-million-vehicle U.S. recall related to towing and trailer safety functionality, and investors are watching how added quality costs and reputational pressure could affect future profitability.

Trading volume reached 103.7 million shares, coming in about 70% above its three-month average of 61 million shares. Ford IPO'd in 1972 and has grown 516% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) inched up 0.04% to 6,882, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.36% to finish at 22,749. Among automotive rivals, General Motors (NYSE:GM) closed at $77.76, down 1.21%, while Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) finished at $7.63, falling 5.69% as investors reassessed sector quality and EV strategies.

What this means for investors

Quality has been a thorn in Ford’s side for years. In 2022 the company hired a "quality czar” to spearhead improvements. Jim Baumbick was appointed to this role to oversee the company's efforts in improving vehicle quality and addressing quality-related issues.

Yet even as CEO Jim Farley touted quality gains back in 2024, issues persist. The most recent nearly 5 million vehicle U.S. recall was for a towing and trailer safety issue.

It’s not just about warranty costs hurting profitability. It affects the brand’s reputation and could impact future sales. Ford stock has been on a tear over the last year, rising 40% Persistent quality issues could halt that momentum.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.