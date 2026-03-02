Stock Market Today, March 2: The AES Corporation Drops After $15 Buyout Deal Disappoints Market Expectations

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), a global power generation and utility company operating in 15 countries, closed Monday at $14.21, down 17.77%. The stock moved lower after news of a $15.00-per-share take-private agreement that fell short of market expectations. Trading volume reached 76.4 million shares, about 673% above its three-month average of 9.9 million shares. The AES Corporation IPO'd in 1991 and has grown 333% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 finished Monday fractionally higher at 6,880, up 0.02%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.36% to close at 22,749. Among electric utilities, industry peers NextEra Energy closed at $92.68 (-1.16%) and Duke Energy finished at $131.65 (+0.61%), reflecting mixed sentiment toward the group.

What this means for investors

On Friday, there was speculation that BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners LP and EQT AB were in talks to take AES private, and its stock jumped 6%. However, one trading day later, AES is down 17% after the market learned that the buyout price for the deal would only be $15 per share. Prior to today’s decline, AES was trading above $17 per share.

While this price represents a 40% premium over the 30-day, volume-weighted price prior to July 8, 2025 -- when reports of an acquisition first surfaced -- it seems very underwhelming now. Naturally, this deal (or parts of it) will be challenged by shareholders due to the lower price and the past-dated premium. However, the market is pricing AES as if the deal will go through.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock and Duke Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.