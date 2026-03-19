Stock Market Today, March 19: Brent Crude's $119 Spike Rattles Markets

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.27% to 6,606.49, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.28% to 22,090.69, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) lost 0.44% to 46,021.43 as oil prices drove another volatile day of trading.

Market movers

Energy names such as ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) extended gains today. Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) continued its rally. The stock has surged 60% in the past six months.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) fell despite strong quarterly results as investors weighed wider unease and spending concerns. Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) dropped sharply on disappointing earnings.

Gold miner Newmont (NYSE:NEM) tumbled nearly 9% on plummeting bullion prices. Industrial bellwethers GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) each sank amid broad aerospace selling.

What this means for investors

Oil prices again pressured markets today after Brent crude spiked briefly above $119 a barrel before falling back to $108 at close. U.S. stocks pared losses in the final hours of trading, finishing with slight losses.

Strikes on Middle Eastern energy facilities intensified fears that energy prices would remain elevated even after the conflict ends. The Federal Reserve’s comments about inflation added to the risk-off sentiment, weighing on tech stocks, industrials, and consumer staples. Mortgage rates climbed to their highest level in three months.

JPMorgan Chase cut its 2026 year-end target for the S&P 500. It joined other investment firms in warning that the Iran conflict could slow global growth. The firm said the assumption that elevated oil prices would be short-lived had led to a sense of complacency.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $510,710!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,949!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 19, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing, Canadian Natural Resources, Chevron, GE Aerospace, JPMorgan Chase, and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.