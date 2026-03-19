Stock Market Today, March 19: AT&T Rises After Launch of AI-Powered Customer App

AT&T (NYSE:T), a provider of wireless and broadband services in the U.S, closed Thursday at $27.77, up 1.30%. The stock is rising after coverage of its new AI-heavy customer app and 2025 digital initiatives, and investors are watching how these tools enhance engagement and network monetization.



The company’s trading volume reached 49.7 million shares, nearly 16% above its three-month average of 42.8 million shares. AT&T went public in 1983 and has grown 616% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.27% to 6,606, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) also fell 0.28% to finish at 22,090.69. Within telecommunications, industry peers Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) closed at $49.48 (-0.22%) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) ended at $206.59 (-0.01%).

What this means for investors

AT&T shares rose as the company rolled out new artificial intelligence tools to boost customer engagement in the competitive telecom market. Its new AI-powered customer app aims to make self-service easier and more personal, which may help reduce service costs and support customer retention and upselling opportunities.

AT&T’s broader 2025 digital initiatives, including AI integration and expanded platform capabilities, point to ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and better monetize its network, even as these investments require continued capital spending.Increased institutional ownership, highlighted by a larger stake from AIA Group, further supports this outlook. Investors will be watching whether these digital efforts will translate into improved customer metrics and more consistent revenue growth.



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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.