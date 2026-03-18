Stock Market Today, March 18: Micron Technology Holds Steady as Investors React to Key Earnings Report on AI Memory Demand

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) manufactures DRAM, flash memory, and SSDs. The stock closed Wednesday at $461.73, essentially flat with a 0.01% gain, as coverage and analyst previews highlight its after-the-bell fiscal Q2 earnings report. It’s a key test of AI-driven memory demand and elevated valuation expectations.

Trading volume reached 46.1 million shares, coming in about 30% above its three-month average of 35.5 million shares. Micron Technology IPO'd in 1984 and has grown 32,647% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.37% to 6,624, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 1.46% to finish at 22,152. Within semiconductors, industry peers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) closed at $304.9 (-2.84%) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) finished at $406.77 (-3.40%) as investors reassess AI hardware momentum.

What this means for investors

Micron stock has soared this year as investors focus on skyrocketing AI-driven memory pricing. Tech sector investors monitoring earnings didn’t move Micron shares much during the session with expectations that quickly rising sales and earnings may already be priced into Micron stock.

Micron reported earnings after the market close confirming that revenue nearly tripled from the year-ago period and soared 75% just since last quarter. Income and cash flow also jumped to record levels. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra called memory a “strategic asset” in the AI era.

Shares dipped after hours on the report, though, as investors reacted with a “sell the news” mentality, even as the company predicted another sharp increase in revenue in fiscal Q3.

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Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.