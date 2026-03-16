Stock Market Today, March 16: SoundHound AI Rises After Debuting On-Device Car Assistant at Nvidia GTC

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN), a voice AI platform for automotive and customer service, closed Monday at $7.54, up 3.25%. The stock moved higher after news of its new Edge Agentic+ platform at Nvidia’s GTC 2026, and investors are watching adoption of its on-device automotive assistant and broader edge AI roadmap.



The company’s trading volume reached 44.4 million shares, which is about 71% above compared with its three-month average of 26 million shares. SoundHound AI went public in 2022 and has grown 0% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 1.01% to finish Monday at 6,699.38, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) advanced 1.22% to close at 22,374. Within software & programming names, peer Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) closed at $152.72 (+1.17%) and AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) ended at $453.3 (-1.17%), underscoring mixed sentiment across AI-focused software stocks.

What this means for investors

SoundHound AI drew attention as interest in edge artificial intelligence continues to grow, notably in applications where AI systems run directly on devices rather than relying entirely on cloud computing. On-device processing in cars can reduce latency and improve reliability, allowing voice assistants and other AI systems to respond instantly without depending on continuous internet connectivity.

The company’s unveiling of its Edge Agentic+ platform at Nvidia GTC 2026 highlights its effort to expand voice AI capabilities within this on-device ecosystem, particularly for automotive assistants and connected devices. After recently reporting rising revenue and outlining a 2026 growth outlook while obtaining additional capital flexibility through a shelf registration, investors will be watching whether SoundHound can translate product momentum into more extensive automaker deployments as competition intensifies across the emerging edge AI market.



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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.