Stock Market Today, March 16: Nvidia Rises After GTC 2026 Unveils New Blackwell and Vera Rubin AI Architectures

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which develops GPUs and AI platforms for data centers, gaming, and automotive applications, closed Monday at $183.22, up 1.65%. The stock moved higher as Jensen Huang’s GTC 2026 keynote and new Blackwell and Vera Rubin AI architectures reinforced Nvidia’s long-term AI demand narrative. Investors are also contemplating how GTC announcements translate into future data center and AI platform growth.

Trading volume reached 207.7 million shares, coming in nearly 18% above its three-month average of 175.8 million shares. Nvidia IPO'd in 1999 and has grown 446,513% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The broader markets advanced Monday, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gaining 1.02% to finish at 6,700, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 1.22% to close at 22,374. Among leading semiconductors, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) closed at $196.58 (up 1.65%) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) finished at $45.76 (down 0.02%), highlighting mixed reactions as investors reassess AI chip growth expectations across the industry.

What this means for investors

Investors have been anticipating what Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang would reveal at the company’s GTC 2026 developers conference. Based on his revenue update, it won’t be surprising to see estimates for Nvidia stock price to start getting boosts from analysts tomorrow.

Huang confirmed demand is booming for both its Blackwell and Vera Rubin architectures. He is now forecasting a minimum of $1 trillion in advanced AI chip revenue by 2027, which strengthens Nvidia's long-term AI infrastructure narrative even further.

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Howard Smith has positions in Intel and Nvidia and has the following options: short April 2026 $180 calls on Nvidia and short March 2026 $26 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.