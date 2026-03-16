Stock Market Today, March 16: Navitas Rises After Launching New SiC Power Chips for AI Data Centers

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS), a developer of GaN and SiC power chips, closed Monday at $10.49, up 3.86%. The stock moved higher during the regular session as traders responded to new 5th generation GeneSiC SiC MOSFET launches and are watching how these products translate into AI data center and energy infrastructure demand.



The company’s trading volume reached 44.8 million shares, which is about 105% above its three-month average of 21.8 million shares. Navitas Semiconductor went public in 2021 and has fallen 18% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 1.01% to finish Monday at 6,699.38, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 1.22% to close at 22,374. Within semiconductors, industry peers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) closed at $18.34 (up 9.82%) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) finished at $59.88 (up 2.27%).

What this means for investors

Demand tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure is expanding beyond GPUs to the power semiconductors that regulate electricity inside data centers, helping lift interest in companies like Navitas Semiconductor. Silicon carbide devices can handle higher voltages and temperatures while improving energy efficiency, which makes them increasingly relevant as hyper scale operators work to manage the rising power demands of AI workloads.

The company’s latest GeneSiC MOSFET launch reflects its push into higher-power markets such as AI data centers and energy infrastructure, where highly efficient power delivery is becoming increasingly important. Investors will watch whether these new silicon carbide products translate into broader commercial adoption, particularly as competition intensifies across the power semiconductor market.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ON Semiconductor and Wolfspeed. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.