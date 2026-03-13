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Stock Market Today, March 13: Nvidia Slips as GTC 2026 Conference Looms

March 13, 2026 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by Howard Smith for The Motley Fool->

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), a leading GPU and AI platform provider, closed Friday at $180.25, down 1.58%. The stock moved as traders positioned around expectations for next week’s GTC 2026 conference and ongoing demand signals for Blackwell and Vera Rubin AI chips. Investors will also be watching conference commentary on free cash flow potential and data center capacity.
Trading volume reached 159.7 million shares, coming in nearly 9.2% below its three-month average of 175.8 million shares. Nvidia IPO'd in 1999 and has grown 439,353% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.61% to 6,632, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 0.93% to finish at 22,105. Within semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, industry peers were mixed, as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) closed at $193.39 (-2.20%) while Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) finished at $45.77 (+1.15%).

What this means for investors

Nvidia’s GTC (GPU Technology Conference) 2026 begins on Monday. The global AI summit brings together developers, researchers, and business leaders to delve into the future of AI innovation. Investors will be watching Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote address for clues on demand as well as supply capacity for the company’s latest Vera Rubin AI data center platform.

Demand is expected to be strong, but analysts will also look for clues as to whether Nvidia’s investments directly with customers are fueling much of it. Markets have had some concern over so-called circular financing, but word of massive organic demand outside those funding investments could well trigger another leg higher for Nvidia stock.

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Howard Smith has positions in Intel and Nvidia and has the following options: short March 2026 $175 calls on Nvidia and short March 2026 $26 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

NVDA
AMD
INTC

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